Arumugam’s century not enough for Garnet CC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Arumugam’s unbeaten century (111) went in vain as his team Garnet CC lost to GTUC by four wickets in the SICGIL Trophy.

Brief scores: Ranji CC 184/6 in 30 ovs (S Padmanabhan 42) bt TCC 165 in 28.2 ovs (Suganesh 35, S Hariharan 4/20). Sounder CC 212/6 in 30 ovs (Sudharashana Moorthi 69, NP Balaji 40 n.o) bt Sea Hawks 143 in 21.5 ovs (C Thivakar 44, Siddarth Ganesh 3/28). Garnet CC 213/3 in 30 ovs (Arumugam 111 n.o, P Pavan Kumar 50) lost to GTUC 216/6 in 30 ovs (N Niranjan 42, S Nikhil Viswanath 49 n.o). SICAL RC 91 in 18.2 ovs (Abhinav Ramesh 46) lost to Nethaji CC 92/4 in 13 ovs. Kohinoor XI 107 in 28.5 ovs (Vigneshwaran 4/14) lost to SPIC RC 108/3 in 15.1 ovs (M Manokar 43 n.o, Udhaya Kumar 43).

Mohit shines

Half-century (52 n.o) by Mohit Singh paved the way for Thiruvallur DCA to beat King Star CA by 10 wickets in the Thiruvallur DCA-Puratham U-12 inter-academy tournament.

Brief scores: Skylab CA 30 in 16.2 ovs (Gotam Pratap 3/6) lost to MGCA 31/2 in 3.4 ovs. King Star CA 95/8 in 25 overs (KV Udit 40 n.o) lost to Thiruvallur DCA 96 for no loss in 12.4 ovs (Mohit Singh 52 n.o).

Under-11 cricket

Don Bosco Egmore defeated Maruthi Cricket Academy by eight wickets in the inaugural match of the JR Maruthi Memorial Trophy U-11 tournament at DG Vaishnava College grounds.

Brief scores: Maruthi CA 136/4 in 20 ovs (Manoranjan 60) lost to Don Bosco Egmore 137/2 in 19.2 ovs (Kingston 45, Ambrish 38). MoM: Kingston.

TN girls clinch title

Tamil Nadu beat Kerala 77-56 in the women’s final of the 69th junior national basketball championship played at Ludhiana.

Results: Women: Final: TN 77 (Aishwarya 17 pts, Pratibha 15, Pushpa 14) bt Kerala 58 (Sreekala 14 pts, Ann Mary 12).