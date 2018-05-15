Home Sport Cricket

Arumugam’s century not enough for Garnet CC

Arumugam’s unbeaten century (111) went in vain as his team Garnet CC lost to GTUC by four wickets in the SICGIL Trophy.

Elite CA team that won the Under-14 Dicky Memorial Trophy recently

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Arumugam’s unbeaten century (111) went in vain as his team Garnet CC lost to GTUC by four wickets in the SICGIL Trophy.

Brief scores: Ranji CC 184/6 in 30 ovs (S Padmanabhan 42) bt TCC 165 in 28.2 ovs (Suganesh 35, S Hariharan 4/20). Sounder CC 212/6 in 30 ovs (Sudharashana Moorthi 69, NP Balaji 40 n.o) bt Sea Hawks 143 in 21.5 ovs (C Thivakar 44, Siddarth Ganesh 3/28). Garnet CC 213/3 in 30 ovs (Arumugam 111 n.o, P Pavan Kumar 50) lost to GTUC 216/6 in 30 ovs (N Niranjan 42, S Nikhil Viswanath 49 n.o). SICAL RC 91 in 18.2 ovs (Abhinav Ramesh 46) lost to Nethaji CC 92/4 in 13 ovs. Kohinoor XI 107 in 28.5 ovs (Vigneshwaran 4/14) lost to SPIC RC 108/3 in 15.1 ovs (M Manokar 43 n.o, Udhaya Kumar 43).

Mohit shines
Half-century (52 n.o) by Mohit Singh paved the way for Thiruvallur DCA to beat King Star CA by 10 wickets in the Thiruvallur DCA-Puratham U-12 inter-academy tournament.
Brief scores: Skylab CA 30 in 16.2 ovs (Gotam Pratap 3/6) lost to MGCA 31/2 in 3.4 ovs. King Star CA 95/8 in 25 overs (KV Udit 40 n.o) lost to Thiruvallur DCA 96 for no loss in 12.4 ovs (Mohit Singh 52 n.o).

Under-11 cricket
Don Bosco Egmore defeated Maruthi Cricket Academy by eight wickets in the inaugural match of the JR Maruthi Memorial Trophy U-11 tournament at DG Vaishnava College grounds.
Brief scores: Maruthi CA 136/4 in 20 ovs (Manoranjan 60) lost to Don Bosco Egmore 137/2 in 19.2 ovs (Kingston 45, Ambrish 38). MoM: Kingston.

TN girls clinch title
Tamil Nadu beat Kerala 77-56 in the women’s final of the 69th junior national basketball championship played at Ludhiana.
Results: Women: Final: TN 77 (Aishwarya 17 pts, Pratibha 15, Pushpa 14) bt Kerala 58 (Sreekala 14 pts, Ann Mary 12).

