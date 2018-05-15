Home Sport Cricket

England recall Jos Buttler for first Pakistan Test

The 27-year-old has had a frustrating 18-match career in Test cricket, with his last appearance in the format against India at Chennai in December 2016.

Published: 15th May 2018 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

England batsman Jos Buttler plays a shot. | File PTI

England batsman Jos Buttler plays a shot. | File PTI

By AFP

LONDON: England recalled batsman Jos Buttler in a 12-man squad announced today for the first Test against Pakistan at Lord's on May 24.

In the first England squad since former Test batsman Ed Smith took over as national selector, Somerset off-spinner Dom Bess was given a first call-up.

But, after England's tour series losses in Australia and New Zealand, top-order batsman James Vince was dropped after a run of low scores at Test level despite the Hampshire batsman making an unbeaten 201 against Somerset on Monday.

Buttler, widely regarded as one of the most talented English batsmen of his generation, last played Test cricket when he batted down the order.

The 27-year-old has had a frustrating 18-match career in Test cricket, with his last appearance in the format against India at Chennai in December 2016.

Having made an impact at international level as a wicket-keeper/batsman, Buttler has been selected for the first of a two-Test series against Pakistan purely as a batsman.

Jonny Bairstow, who succeeded Buttler as England's Test keeper, has retained his place behind the stumps having become a mainstay of skipper Joe Root's side with both bat and gloves.

Buttler is currently playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the Twenty20 Indian Premier League, where his last three scores have been 95, 94 and 81.

- 'Outstanding talent' -But he has not played first-class cricket for Lancashire, his English county, since the end of last season.

"Jos Buttler is an outstanding talent, who is already a central part of England's white ball teams," said Smith in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

"The selection panel feels that this is the perfect moment to reintroduce Jos to Test cricket, where he has already enjoyed some success, including a stint playing as a specialist batsman at number seven.

"Jos is playing with great confidence and flair, and he will bring unique qualities to the Test team.

" Bess, 20, has played just 16 first-class matches.

But he starred for MCC in the Champion County match against Essex in March where he took eight wickets in the match and scored a century in a victory over the county Champions in Barbados.

An injury to Somerset team-mate Jack Leach has paved the way for Bess's inclusion as the lone specialist spinner in a squad after England decided against recalling Moeen Ali.

"Dom Bess has made an excellent start to his first-class career," said Smith.

"With Jack Leach missing out due to injury, the selection panel wanted to invest opportunity in a young spin bowler.

"Dom's strong form, character and all-round abilities presented a compelling case for selection.

" England 12-man squad to play Pakistan in the first Test at Lord's, May 24-28: Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Dom Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Alastair Cook (Essex), Dawid Malan (Middlesex),Ben Stokes (Durham), Mark Stoneman (Surrey), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jos Buttler Pakistan Test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Shashank Manohar elected unopposed, to serve second term as ICC chairman

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet to lead teams in one-off Women's T20 before IPL Play-Offs

Decide appeal against Sreesanth's discharge in IPL spot-fixing: Supreme Court to Delhi High Court

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls