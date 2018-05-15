Home Sport Cricket

Imam-ul-Haq guides Pakistan to victory over test debutant Ireland

Pakistan now have a two-day warm-up match against Leicestershire this weekend before facing England in the first of a two-Test series at Lord's starting on May 24.

Published: 15th May 2018 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gestures to supporters and lifts the International Test trophy after defeating Ireland, at The Village, Dublin | AP

By Associated Press

DUBLIN: Ireland's bid for an unlikely victory in its inaugural test came up short as debutant Imam-ul-Haq steered Pakistan out of trouble and to a five-wicket win on the final day on Tuesday.

Chasing 160 to win, Pakistan slumped to 14-3 and looked in real danger of becoming just the fourth team to lose a test after enforcing the follow-on.

Imam showed his maturity and class to guide the tourists away from potential embarrassment, scoring the winning runs to finish on 74 not out as Pakistan reached 160-5 just before tea. It justified his call-up by Pakistan's chief selector, his uncle and former test captain Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Imam shared a vital 126-run stand with Babar Azam (59) for the fourth wicket.

The Irish can be proud of taking Pakistan all the way in their first match in cricket's longest format after being awarded test status last June, especially having been bundled out for 130 in their first innings in the grounds of Malahide Castle, just north of Dublin.

Resuming on Tuesday on 319-7 in their second innings after being asked to follow on, they added only 20 runs to their total but still left a challenging target for a Pakistan team that has a recent history of stumbling in small run chases.

And when Pakistan lost three wickets — two to paceman Tim Murtagh — in the opening 27 balls of the reply, Ireland had a strong chance of becoming the first team to win its maiden test — after Australia against England in 1877 in cricket's first test.

Imam held his nerve, hitting eight fours in a 121-ball knock, and kissed the ground after helping Pakistan reach the victory target.

Babar, who was dropped on 9, was run out 20 runs short of the target.

"If we'd had a slightly better morning session, we could have pushed Pakistan even harder," said Ireland batsman Kevin O'Brien, who resumed Tuesday on 118 only to be dismissed off the first ball he faced.

"So it's disappointing from a team point of view not to get an extra 40 or 50 runs."

Earlier, Mohammad Abbas, benefiting from plenty of swing movement in overcast conditions, took the final three wickets of Ireland's second innings including O'Brien, who slashed at a wide one and edged to first slip.

Abbas also took the wickets of Boyd Rankin (6) and Tyrone Kane (14), who were both bowled, to finish with figures of 5-66. He had nine wickets for the match.

Pakistan now heads to England for a two-test series, starting next week at Lord's.

"We needed this kind of performance before playing England," Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said.

Ireland doesn't play another test this summer as it eases into life in the longer format. India visits for two Twenty20s next month.

Only three teams have won a test after following on — England in 1894 and 1981, and India in 2001. Australia was the opponent on each occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pakistan Test cricket Ireland Imam-ul-Haq Ireland Test debut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
England batsman Jos Buttler plays a shot. | File PTI

England recall Jos Buttler for first Pakistan Test

Shashank Manohar elected unopposed, to serve second term as ICC chairman

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet to lead teams in one-off Women's T20 before IPL Play-Offs

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls