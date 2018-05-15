Home Sport Cricket

India to have camp in England, not at home

With regards to players turning up for India A against England Lions, it is learnt that there is a possibility of all Test players being part of it.

Published: 15th May 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli (File| AP)

Though Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will have county experience, they might play against England Lions, provided the ODI series is wrapped up early. (File| AP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Indian team will not have any camp at the National Cricket Academy before departing for England, as the management has decided to give players a lengthy break post the IPL. Though there were plans to have a camp before leaving, it is understood that the team management is more keen on having one in England, as it would help players to get acclimatised to conditions.

The Indian team will now assemble in Bengaluru on June 10, four days before their one-off Test against Afghanistan. Though there were reports that suggested limited-over specialists will have a camp at the NCA, because a junior camp is currently underway in Dharamsala, none of the coaches from the academy will be available in Bengaluru during the period.

The team is likely to depart for England on June 20. They will have a five-day camp in England before taking on Ireland in two T20Is on June 27 and June 29. “There was a plan to have a short camp for players who are part of the limited-over leg, but keeping in mind the long tour, it would be better if they get a mini-break. They will have a camp in England either side of the Ireland tour,” sources told Express.

With regards to players turning up for India A against England Lions, it is learnt that there is a possibility of all Test players being part of it. If needed, the team might also release those who are part of the ODI squad for the India A match. Though Virat Kohli will have county experience, even he might play against England Lions, provided the ODI series is wrapped up early.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
England tour England vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Arumugam’s century not enough for Garnet CC

Kevin O'Brien scores Ireland's first Test hundred

I consider myself an all-format cricketer: Karun Nair

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets