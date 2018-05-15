India to have camp in England, not at home

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Indian team will not have any camp at the National Cricket Academy before departing for England, as the management has decided to give players a lengthy break post the IPL. Though there were plans to have a camp before leaving, it is understood that the team management is more keen on having one in England, as it would help players to get acclimatised to conditions.

The Indian team will now assemble in Bengaluru on June 10, four days before their one-off Test against Afghanistan. Though there were reports that suggested limited-over specialists will have a camp at the NCA, because a junior camp is currently underway in Dharamsala, none of the coaches from the academy will be available in Bengaluru during the period.

The team is likely to depart for England on June 20. They will have a five-day camp in England before taking on Ireland in two T20Is on June 27 and June 29. “There was a plan to have a short camp for players who are part of the limited-over leg, but keeping in mind the long tour, it would be better if they get a mini-break. They will have a camp in England either side of the Ireland tour,” sources told Express.

With regards to players turning up for India A against England Lions, it is learnt that there is a possibility of all Test players being part of it. If needed, the team might also release those who are part of the ODI squad for the India A match. Though Virat Kohli will have county experience, even he might play against England Lions, provided the ODI series is wrapped up early.