Shashank Manohar elected unopposed, to serve second term as ICC chairman

By PTI

DUBAI: Former BCCI president Shashank Manohar will expectedly serve a second term as the independent chairman of the International Cricket Council after he was elected unopposed by the governing body's Board.

Manohar, who became the first independent ICC Chairman in 2016, will continue for a second two-year term following his unopposed election.

According to the election process, ICC Directors were each allowed to nominate one candidate, who had to be either a present or a past ICC Director.

Nominees with the support of two or more Directors would have been eligible to contest an election.

However, given that Manohar was the sole nominee for the position, the independent Audit Committee Chairman, Edward Quinlan, who has been overseeing the election process, declared the process complete, and Manohar the successful candidate.

That Manohar will get a second term was clear during last month's quarterly meet of ICC in Kolkata as there wasn't any opposition to his candidature.

During the last two years, Manohar has led significant reform of the sport, reversing the resolutions of 2014, introducing a revised governance structure, including the appointment of the ICC's first independent female Director.

It is an honour to be re-elected as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their continued support.

Together we have made big strides over the last two years, fulfilling promises I made to the sport when I was appointed in 2016," said Manohar.

Manohar said that ICC plans to launch a global strategy for the sport.

Over the next two years, we can look forward to launching a global strategy for the sport in partnership with our members so we can grow the game and ensure more of the world can enjoy cricket.

The sport is in good health but we are the guardians of the game and we must continue to work hard to maintain that.