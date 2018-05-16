South zone’s gen-next honing skills in the hills

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Even as the cream of Indian cricketers are currently busy in IPL, BCCI is quietly preparing players for the next U-19 World Cup. About 25 players from South Zone are nearing the end of a zonal camp in Wayanad. “Summer holidays is the best time to have a look and groom the best talent in the country. Once the season starts, the boys will be busy with college and league cricket in their respective states. So this camp is ideal for spotting and nurturing talent,’’ said a source involved with agelevel cricket. PV Shashikanth (batting), M Venkataramana (spin bowling), David Johnson (fast bowling) and Noel David (fielding and wicketkeeping) are the coaches at the 25-day camp, which ends on Thursday.

“The main aim is to bring fringe players into the National Cricket Academy fold and groom them for the next U-19 Wo r l d C u p , ” s a i d Venkataramana. One among India’s strengths has always been spin. So who among these 25 have the potential to be quality spinners? “Yazh Arunmozhi (off-spinner from Tamil Nadu), Kishan Kumar (leg-spinner from Tamil Nadu), Vishnu P Kumar (left-arm orthodox bowler from Kerala) and Aniket Reddy (spin-bowling allrounder from Hyderabad) are some of the promising boys at the camp,’’ opined the former India off-spinner.

Venkataramana felt that Wayanad was the right choice for this camp. “The wickets and climate here are excellent. It is one of the best places for having a camp of this nature.” The camp, in Venkataramana’s words, is also intended at handing these youngsters more clarity about the path they want to take. “When boys to come to a camp of this nature, it is our duty to clear their mind. From the interactions I have had, I see that there is no confusion in their minds.

All of them are smart and know what to do to progress from this level. They know the value and importance of these camps.” In the backdrop of Tamil Nadu having had a poor domestic run last season, the progression of a few boys at this camp to state-level could serve as succour for next season. “Kishan and Arunmozhi are talented. If they work hard, they can make it to Tamil Nadu. From this camp, I see no batsman who can make the cut. But Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who is at the national camp in Dharamsala has the potential .’’ ashok.v@newindianexpress.com