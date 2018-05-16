Home Sport Cricket

Vijay steals the limelight in Dicky Super final

CSSF A, winners of the Dicky Super Trophy U-16 tournament on Tuesday

CSSF A, winners of the Dicky Super Trophy U-16 tournament on Tuesday.

CHENNAI: Vijay Hassan’s 4/27 helped CSSF A beat Elite CA in the final of the Dicky Super Trophy U-16 tournament, at St Bede’s grounds on Tuesday. Former Tamil Nadu cricketer Sunil Subramaniam gave away prizes.

Brief scores: Elite CA 145 in 38.1 ovs (Vikram Satheesh 33, Tharun George 32, Vijay Hassan 4/27) lost to CSSF A 148/4 in 32.2 ovs (C Abishek 39, A Badrinath 30, Roshan 3/28). MoM: Vijay Hassan.

Seshadri shines

Seshadri’s unbeaten 50 took AVM CA to an eight-wicket win over Gen-Next CA in the U-13 segment of the Gen-Next Royal Rumble tournament. In the U-15 segment, Gen-Next CA beat Chennai CA by 18 runs. 

U-13: Unique CA 93/5 in 20 ovs lost to AVM CA 97/4 in 18.1 ovs. Gen-Next CA 115/7 in 17 ovs lost to AVM CA 117/2 in 16.3 ovs. U-15: Gen-Next CA 135/9 in 20 ovs bt Chennai CA 117 in 19.2 ovs. AVM CA 78 in 19.2 ovs lost to Elite CA 83/5 in 13.3 ovs.

Fans meet players

Nippon Paint, a lead sponsor of Chennai Super Kings, conducted a ‘Meet n Greet’ with the players for ‘Nippon Paints Contest’ winners who were presented CSK merchandise by Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh and David Willey. There were five winners from the digital contest and 10 from on-ground activities. The winners were flown to Pune.

Under-11 cricket

Don Bosco Egmore, CSSF and New Champions posted wins in the JR Maruthi Memorial Trophy U-11 tournament.

Brief scores: New Champions 140 in 20 ovs bt YMCA 132/6 in 20 ovs. Don Bosco Egmore 153/9 in 20 ovs bt Don Bosco Perambur 133/9 in 20 ovs. New Champions 68/6 in 20 ovs lost to CSSF 69/2 in 11.4 ovs. YMCA 84 in 18.2 ovs lost to SSCA 87/3 in 13.2 ovs.

