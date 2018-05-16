Home Sport Cricket

William Porterfield confident of Ireland's place at Test table

Porterfield was in no doubt Ireland's elevation to Test cricket after a thrilling debut ended in a five-wicket loss to Pakistan.

Published: 16th May 2018 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Ireland skipper William Porterfield (File | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Ireland captain William Porterfield was in no doubt his side deserved their elevation to Test cricket after a thrilling debut ended in a five-wicket loss to Pakistan.

Hopes of a miracle at Malahide weren't just the stuff of fantasy when Pakistan, set a modest 160 to win on Tuesday's final day, collapsed to 14 for three before lunch at the Dublin ground.

Imam-ul-Haq (74 not out) and Babar Azam (59) then combined to dash dreams that Ireland, the 11th nation to play men's Test cricket, would record a remarkable win.

But it was a testament to Ireland's skill and resolve that after they had been made to follow-on by visiting captain Sarfraz Ahmed, the game remained in the balance on the final day.

For a while, it seemed Ireland might rewrite the record books on two fronts in becoming only the fourth side to win a Test after following-on and just the second in the 141-year history of the format, following Australia's defeat of England in the inaugural 1877 Test at Melbourne, to win their debut match.

That they were in a position to do that owed much to Kevin O'Brien's impressive 118 -- just the fourth instance of a man scoring a century in his country's first Test match -- that was the cornerstone of Ireland's second innings 339.

Ireland made their reputation on the global stage with World Cup wins over Pakistan, England and West Indies, Porterfield was proud of his side's entry into the Test arena.

"The biggest thing was how we fought back in the second innings with the bat -- that showed the character we have," he said.

"It's something that's been talked about during big occasions, World Cups. That's always been known to be there but Test cricket is Test cricket for a reason, it's there in the name, you did get tested and we were after the first innings.

"To get up to close to 350 showed what we've got in the changing room and the passion that we have for playing our cricket."

The crowd briefly included 74-year-old Rolling Stones front man and cricket fan, Mick Jagger, but Porterfield hoped that the next generation of potential Irish cricketers would be more inspired by O'Brien's hundred. 

"Hopefully in the next week or two there's going to be hundreds of little kids aspiring to be Kevin O'Brien in backstreet cricket," the Irish captain said.

"This Test match will have gone a long way to providing the next generation of cricketers, I'm sure."

World Cup noise

This was O'Brien's first international century since he scored the fastest-ever World Cup hundred, off just 50 balls, in Ireland's stunning win over England at Bangalore seven years ago.

Yet the controversial decision to shrink the 2019 World Cup in England to a 10-team tournament and Ireland's failure to come through an increasingly competitive qualifying tournament where only two spots were available means Porterfield's men will be on the outside looking in next year. 

"We wouldn't have got to where we were if we didn't get those opportunities to put down a marker on the world stage," Porterfield insisted.

"That gives you an opportunity to create enough noise. To miss out by it just being a 10-team World Cup is bitterly disappointing.

"We wouldn't have had the opportunity to play a Test match today, I don't think if we hadn't been playing the last 10, 12 years at World Cups."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ireland cricket Pakistan vs Ireland Imam-ul-Haq Babar Azam Sarfraz Ahmed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Sarfraz Ahmed proud of Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam as Pakistan survive Ireland scare

CSSF A, winners of the Dicky Super Trophy U-16 tournament on Tuesday

Vijay steals the limelight in Dicky Super final

Shashank Manohar plays cards right to stay in ICC hot seat

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls