Home Sport Cricket

'Change wording of strategic document', BCCI tells ICC

Interestingly, ICC Chief Executive Dave Richardson said that India's revenue generation is a "strength and not weakness".

Published: 17th May 2018 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI top brass today expressed strong reservations over ICC's Strategic Working Group describing over-dependance on India for revenue generation as a "weakness" and demanded a correction.

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry, in a meeting, expressed their displeasure to the SWG, which in its 'Global Strategy Report' highlighted over-dependance on India apart from lack of enough broadcasters.

"We have categorically told SWG today that we have serious objection to the wording of the document and they have agreed to it.

They have assured that before the final strategy paper is prepared and presented to the board, a course correction will be done," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"Had they just written over-dependance on India, it was fine but what was demeaning was terming it as a weakness. We pointed it out and they agreed.Otherwise  it was a peaceful meeting," the official said.

Interestingly, ICC Chief Executive Dave Richardson said that India's revenue generation is a "strength and not weakness".

"I would rather focus on it as a strength as we need Indian cricket as part of Global strategy. It's a strength that we have such a huge cricket economy behind us.

So it's not a weakness from ICC's point of view.

It's just a reminder to other countries that they cannot rely on India alone," the former Proteas wicketkeeper said after the meeting .

On the advent of the T10 league, "The way we look at it is that we have three formats of the game and that's what members want to stick to.

Historically there have been experiments at domestic level (ECB's 100-ball and Emirates Cricket Board's T10) and we cannot stop that."

On the threat of rebel body or unsanctioned global leagues, Richardson said: "It's quite historical. Whenever you do a strategy report, you do a SWOT analysis. It really takes it out of context. Weaknesses and threats might exist. Sometimes they are real big risk and sometimes it's by the way. It's by the way."

"Today's meeting with the BCCI and CoA was a planned part of that process and the BCCI was the first Member board we have individually engaged and consulted with which was appreciated by the BCCI.

I would like to thank everyone involved for their positive commitment to the strategy, their time and energy today and their feedback which will now be incorporated into the ongoing development work," Richardson said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI ICC revenue generation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

I like my beard, won't get rid of it: Virat Kohli

BCCI has not marketed Test cricket well: Gautam Gambhir

Lalchand Rajput appointed interim head coach of Zimbabwe

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018