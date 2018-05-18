Home Sport Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara gets some form back, scores 82 in Yorkshire's 328/4

Published: 18th May 2018 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 10:35 PM

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara | File AP

By PTI

LONDON: Cheteshwar Pujara at last shrugged off his poor form with a fine 82 while Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored a brilliant century to guide Yorkshire to a mammoth 328 for four against Durham in a Royal London One-Day Cup match here today.

Pujara, who did not enjoy best of form during first-class games, finally came to the party with a 92-ball 82 that included five boundaries to silence his critics.

But it was Kohler-Cadmore who took away the limelight smashing 164 off just 151 deliveries with the help of 15 boundaries and seven sixes to propel Yorkshire to the imposing total.

Elsewhere, Adam Lyth made 30 up the order while Harry Brook scored 20 to help Yorkshire's cause.

Medium pacer Matty Potts picked up three wickets for Durham leaking 69 runs off his eight overs.

