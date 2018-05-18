Home Sport Cricket

Shane Warne accuses present Australian team of too much whingeing

He said he sensed a problem in the Australia camp when they started complaining about the opposition after things didn't go their way.

MELBOURNE: Spin legend Shane Warne has urged the current Australian cricket team to stop "whingeing" and get on with the game.

Warne, who was part of the commentary team in South Africa when the ball-tampering scandal happened, said he sensed a problem in the Australia camp when they started complaining about the opposition after things didn't go their way.

"I'm not sure there were team culture problems but I have noticed there is a lot of whingeing coming out of the Australian camp in recent times, about the opposition and things like that," Warne was quoted as saying by News Corporation.

"I think that's un-Australian, I have never really heard any Australian sides do that," added the leg-spin great, who took 708 wickets in 145 Tests.

The ball-tampering scandal cost heavily for three Australian players, including now banned captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

While Smith and Warner were banned for one year by Cricket Australia for their involvement in the scandal, Bancroft, who was tasked to execute the motive on the ground, has been suspended for nine months.

Warne also said that Australia should never emulate the playing style of their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand as many has suggested.

"But I think it's a great opportunity for everyone in world cricket to draw a line in the sand and say 'how do we want to play the game?' 'What do we stand for?' 'What's the style of play we want?' I don't think we want to play like the Kiwis, which I heard someone say. I mean, c'mon. The Kiwis, no thank you," he said.

"But we probably want something in between the Kiwis and Australia at the moment. I want us to play hard but fair, tough, uncompromising cricket, but shake hands and play in the spirit of the game and show good sportsmanship."

