Home Sport Cricket

Feathers ruffled over Pataudi memorial lecture

IT does not come as a surprise that the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and BCCI officebearers are always at loggerheads.

Published: 19th May 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:IT does not come as a surprise that the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and BCCI officebearers are always at loggerheads. The latest flashpoint is the choice of speaker for the annual MAK Pataudi memorial lecture to be held in Bengaluru on June 12. The BCCI’s General Manager (Game Development) Syed Saba Karim, who reports to the CoA, has chosen former England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

This has angered acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary, who in an e-mail to Karim, wondered whether he was choosing someone for the Pataudi memorial lecture or the “Len Hutton or Frank Wooley memorial lecture”. Choudhary also wrote that neither he nor the acting BCCI president and treasurer were consulted before finalising Pietersen and expressed surprise over the selection of a “foreigner” ahead of the names suggested by him — Nari Contractor, Chandu Borde, Erapalli Prasanna and Abbas Ali Baig. “Unable to stomach the ease with which the significance of the lecture has been derailed,” he added.

It can be noted that Choudhary’s protest is unlikely to result in anything, since the decision regarding Pietersen has already been taken. Sources in the know said Karim had informed the CoA and BCCI officials before taking the decision. “Everyone was told that one of Pietersen, Sourav Ganguly, Kumar Sangakkara and Nasser Hussain would be chosen. Pietersen was finalised because he was the only one to confirm availability.”

About the names put forth by the acting BCCI secretary, it was learnt that authorities wanted someone contemporary, since the topics concern modern trends. “It will be one of peace and sustainability through cricket looking at the emergence of Afghanistan, behaviour and conduct of players, inclusion of Olympic. If these are the subjects, someone in touch with the game would be a better choice, it was thought,” said sources.

sports@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Changing anatomy, to protect spirit of cricket

Kerala Cricket Association launch High- Performance Centre at Palace Oval

Rajput determined to learn Zimbabwe system before full-time reboot

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018