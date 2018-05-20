Prajnesh bags TK Ramanathan Award at TNTA annual day
CHENNAI : Davis Cup player GP Prajnesh, who rose to career-best rankings last season, bagged the TK Ramanathan Award at the annual day function of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association, at SDAT Stadium on Saturday.The award instituted by the legendary Ramanathan Krishnan in the memory of his father carries a cash prize of `30,000. Bandaru Kundana Sri bagged the Nagamani Mahadevan award and `10, 000. VM Sandeep, part of the junior Davis Cup team, secured the Muthukrishnan Memorial Award with `10,000.
Most Promising Youngster: Tharakesh Ashokar, Rethin Pranav, Jyoshitha Suresh Kumar Amutha, Karthika Vijay (`5,000 each). Justice PS Kailasam Memorial Award: Dhakshineswar Suresh (`10, 500), VM Sandeep (`7,000), Bandaru Kundana (`7500), SR Ananya (`3,500). National Games/National Championships: Snehadevi S Reddy (`4,000). Veterans Award: Vinod Sridhar, Rajesh Ganapathy (`5,000 each). Markers Award: M Dhanasekaran (`3,000). Officials Award: P Pandian, P Gopinath (`4,000 each).
Chandra takes 6/31
DT Chandrasekar’s 6/31 helped Seshadri MCC beat Ebenezer CA in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.
I Division: Ebenezer CA 92 in 25.2 ovs (DT Chandrasekar 6/31) lost to Seshadhri MCC 93/5 in 10.5 ovs (AM Karthikeyan 3/25). Gopu Memorial T20: IEC RC 121/4 in 20 ovs (R Prasad 66 n.o, A Sai Krishna 3/13) bt Aththis CC 110 in 18.5 ovs (S Thulasiram 3/7). SSCA 128/9 in 20 ovs (S Naveen 3/29) lost to Korattur CC 129/7 in 20 ovs. Inter-academy U-12 tournament: Skylab CA 77/ 5 in 25 ovs lost to Cunnan CA 78/2 in 10.5 ovs. Sachin CF 23 in 16.3 ovs (V Deekshith 3/7, Aurodeep Vinodh 3/8) lost to MGCA 24/4 in 7 ovs.
SSCA, CSSF in final
SSCA will meet CSSF in the final of the JR Maruthi Memorial Trophy U-11 tournament.
Semifinals: SSCA 174/6 in 20 ovs (Ajith 69) bt Don Bosco Egmore 126/5 in 20 ovs (Kashiyapa 46); CSSF 151/7 in 20 ovs (Shailesh 49) bt Shan SS 75 in 19 ovs (Shane 29).