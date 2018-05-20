Home Sport Cricket

Prajnesh bags TK Ramanathan Award at TNTA annual day

Davis Cup player GP Prajnesh, who rose to career-best rankings last season, bagged the TK Ramanathan Award at the annual d­ay function of the Tamil Nadu Te­­nnis Association, at SDAT ­ Stadium on Saturday.

Awardees at the annual day function of Tamil Nadu Tennis Associatio

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Davis Cup player GP Prajnesh, who rose to career-best rankings last season, bagged the TK Ramanathan Award at the annual d­ay function of the Tamil Nadu Te­­nnis Association, at SDAT ­ Stadium on Saturday.The award instituted by the legendary Ramanathan Kr­is­hnan in the memory of his fath­e­r carries a cash prize of `30,000. Bandaru Kundana Sri bagged the Nagamani Mahadevan aw­­a­r­d and `10, 000. VM Sandeep, part of the junior Davis Cup te­a­m, secured the Muthukrishnan Memorial Award with `10,000.

Most Promising Youngster: Tharakesh Ashokar, Rethin Pranav, Jyoshitha Suresh Kumar Amutha, Karthika Vijay (`5,000 each). Justice PS Kailasam Memorial Award: Dhakshineswar Suresh (`10, 500), VM Sandeep (`7,000), Bandaru Kundana (`7500), SR Ananya (`3,500). National Games/National Championships: Snehadevi S Reddy  (`4,000). Veterans Award: Vinod Sridhar, Rajesh Ganapathy (`5,000 each). Markers Award: M Dhanasekaran (`3,000). Officials Award: P Pandian, P Gopinath (`4,000 each).
Chandra takes 6/31

DT Chandrasekar’s 6/31 helped Seshadri MCC beat Ebenezer CA in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.
I Division: Ebenezer CA 92 in 25.2 ovs (DT Chandrasekar 6/31) lost to Seshadhri MCC 93/5 in 10.5 ovs (AM Karthikeyan 3/25). Gopu Memorial T20: IEC RC 121/4 in 20 ovs (R Prasad 66 n.o, A Sai Krishna 3/13) bt Aththis CC 110 in 18.5 ovs (S Thulasiram 3/7). SSCA 128/9 in 20 ovs (S Naveen 3/29) lost to Korattur CC 129/7 in 20 ovs. Inter-academy U-12 tournament: Skylab CA 77/ 5 in 25 ovs lost to Cunnan CA 78/2 in 10.5 ovs. Sachin CF 23 in 16.3 ovs (V Deekshith 3/7, Aurodeep Vinodh 3/8) lost to MGCA 24/4  in 7 ovs.

SSCA, CSSF in final
SSCA will meet CSSF in the final of the JR Maruthi Memorial Trophy U-11 tournament. 
Semifinals: SSCA 174/6 in 20 ovs (Ajith 69) bt Don Bosco Egmore 126/5 in 20 ovs (Kashiyapa 46); CSSF 151/7 in 20 ovs (Sh­­ailesh 49) bt Shan SS 75 in 19 ovs (Shane 29).

