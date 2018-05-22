Home Sport Cricket

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly against toss abolition in Test matches

Published: 22nd May 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly today said he is not in favour of abolition of spin of coin in Test matches, which will come up for discussion at the ICC cricket committee meeting in Mumbai next week.

"It remains to be seen whether it is implemented or not. Personally, I am not in favour of toss abolition," Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens.

The toss of coin has been a part of international cricket since the very first Test, between England and Australia in 1877.

The coin is flipped by the home captain and the call is made by the visiting skipper.

But its relevance has been questioned in recent past with critics saying that the practice was resulting in unfair advantage to host teams.

If the home team loses the toss, the advantage does not stay, Ganguly pointed out.

