Inviting Kevin Pietersen devalues spirit of MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay

CHENNAI: Choice of speaker for this year's MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture has been a stormy affair, because of difference in opinion between BCCI office-bearers and operators of the governance mechanism put in place by court-appointed administrators.

Representing the second, General Manager (game development) Syed Saba Karim chose Kevin Pietersen for the event slated for June 12 in Bengaluru. The acting BCCI secretary fired an angry e-mail, asking why the names suggested by him were overlooked without discussing.

Amitabh Choudhary, the acting secretary, knew that the decision regarding Pietersen had already been taken, but he was livid that by ignoring the likes of Nari Contractor, Chandu Borde, Abbas Ali Baig and Erapalli Prasanna, Karim had "derailed the spirit" of the event. He missed the point that this year, there is a topic for the lecture. There is no confirmation yet, but three probable topics are 'peace and sustainability through cricket looking at the emergence of Afghanistan', 'behaviour and conduct of players', 'inclusion of cricket at the Olympics'. A key consideration in selecting the speaker was how contemporary he is compared to these subjects.

That way, the names Karim shortlisted — Sourav Ganguly, Nasser Hussain, Kumar Sangakkara and Pietersen — were on paper better equipped to deliver a lecture on these matters, because they are more in touch with the developments than players belonging to the previous generation. But by choosing Pietersen, Karim or whoever gave the go-ahead missed another crucial point. Dubbed 'controversy's favourite child', the South Africa-born England international's career was full of unwanted incidents. Despite his undisputed and rare genius, which tamed fire with fire in the course of some memorable innings, it was his tendency to get involved in things a player ought not that forced England authorities to take the unprecedented step of announcing he won't be selected even if fit for selection. Self above group to sending derogatory text messages on team management to the opposition, charges were many and building over a period.

Considering that and the stage he is invited to, Pietersen's selection seems odd. Pataudi was an embodiment of inexplicable courage and determination, who other than his famed tactical acumen was also hailed as the first Indian captain who rose above regionalism and brought together players from different parts of the country to form a team in the true sense of the word. Forget princely tantrums, he was known for making newcomers feel at home by being a friendly senior.

Not without reason is he credited for transforming a bunch of individuals into a cohesive unit. Being a divisive influence, the decisive charge against Pietersen, is the last thing associated with the values Pataudi is remembered for.

By inviting Pietersen to deliver the Pataudi Memorial Lecture to be held on the BCCI's annual awards day during the Afghanistan Test, authorities have possibly gone by his skills as a player and overlooked the larger picture. The speaker on such an occasion ought to be above things the former England captain was accused of and penalised for. Not because he is the first foreign speaker for this day after Sunil Gavaskar, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid and Farokh Engineer in the first five years, but because he has a history of unsportsmanlike behaviour. An institution like the BCCI should have been more careful, considering the stage and the person this lecture is dedicated to.

This is not to suggest that Pietersen should forever be banished for acts of imprudence which took place several years ago. Having paid for it following the rules of the establishment he was under, he is as free to do anything he wants as any other former player. But giving him a TV commentary assignment is something and having him as the speaker at an event like this is something else. By ignoring this difference, those running the BCCI have shown judgement unbecoming of people occupying important positions.