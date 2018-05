By AFP

South Africa's star batsman AB de Villiers on Wednesday announced he was retiring from all international cricket after a 14-year career.

"I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect," he said in a statement.

I’ve made a big decision today pic.twitter.com/In0jyquPOK — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 23, 2018

"After 114 Test matches, 228 ODI’s and 78 T20 Internationals, it is time for others to take over. I have had my turn, and to be honest, I am tired."