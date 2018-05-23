Home Sport Cricket

After record-breaking stand, young Kerala cricketing duo shooting for the stars

Shoun scored a blistering 205 from 159 balls while Niranjan amassed 119 runs from 184 deliveries with a more cautious approach.

Thiruvananthapuram under-16 cricketers Niranjan V Dev (left) and Shoun Roger 

By Adwaidh Rajan
Express News Service

KOCHI: For young Kerala cricketers hoping to follow in the footsteps of Sanju V Samson into the reckoning in the sport, there is perhaps no better way to announce a statement of intent than by breaking one of the records set by the Rajasthan Royals batsman. That is exactly what two Thiruvananthapuram boys did recently. 

Shoun Roger and Niranjan V Dev registered a partnership of 323 runs for the third wicket to help Thiruvananthapuram batter a hapless Alappuzha by an innings and 260 runs in a Kerala state U-16 inter-district cricket championship at the KCA Stadium in Thodupuzha the other day. 

Shoun scored a blistering 205 from 159 balls while Niranjan amassed 119 runs from 184 deliveries with a more cautious approach. In doing so, the young duo broke the record of a 305-run stand set by a certain Sanju and Bharath Surya for the same district during the 2010-11 U-16 season.

Thiruvananthapuram were struggling in the two-day match losing both their openers for a single run when the two gathered in the middle. "We just tried to keep our focus and get some runs on the board. Though they had a strong bowling lineup, it was a good batting wicket," said Shoun who has represented UAE at the U-16 level. 

But Niranjan and Shoun not just steadied the ship but also set up a perfect platform for their side to capitalise. While Niranjan played a composed innings, an aggressive Shoun hit 27 fours and seven sixes. "I tried to rotate the strike and support Shoun. We have a great understanding between us and enjoy playing together," said Niranjan, a ninth standard student at St Joseph's HSS, T'Puram.

Though based in Sharjah, Shoun joins Niranjan at the SAI Cricket Coaching Centre in Medical College Ground, T'Puram during his vacations. "I try to participate in as many tournaments as I can in Kerala. My dream is to one day play for India. So, I would like to settle down in Kerala and play for the state team as soon as possible," said Shoun. 

"Shoun and Niranjan are two very promising cricketers with immense talent. They are among a group of players who could do great things in the sport in the near future," said SAI and India women's team fielding coach Biju George whose joy is doubled as a new generation of his proteges break his older proteges' records. 

