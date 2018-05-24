Home Sport Cricket

Mike Hesson replaces Darren Lehmann in Anil Kumble-led ICC Cricket Committee

New Zealand's Mike Hesson today replaced Australian Darren Lehmann as the coaching representative in the ICC Cricket Committee led by former India captain Anil Kumble.

Published: 24th May 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson (File | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: New Zealand's Mike Hesson today replaced Australian Darren Lehmann as the coaching representative in the ICC Cricket Committee led by former India captain Anil Kumble.

Lehmann had stepped down as Australia coach in the wake of the ball-tampering controversy in South Africa in March, making him ineligible to be a part of the committee.

Former Australia women's captain and ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Belinda Clark and Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer have also been appointed to the committee, the ICC said in a statement.

Andrew Strauss and Mahela Jayawardena are past player representatives.

Clark has been appointed as the women's cricket representative and replaces Clare Connor (who has completed her third and final three-year term), Coezter has replaced Ireland's Kevin O'Brien as the Associate Members representative (Ireland is now a Full Member, which means O'Brien has become ineligible).

Hesson, 43, has been New Zealand's coach since 2012.

He masterminded the Black Caps' maiden appearance in the final of the World Cup in 2015.

Under Hesson, New Zealand achieved their highest Test, ODI and T20I rankings, rising to third in Tests in July 2015, second in ODIs in May 2016 and No.1 in T20Is in May 2016.

Clark captained Australia to World Cup titles in 1997 and 2005.

She also played 15 Tests and 118 ODIs in a career spanning from 1991 to 2005 during which she scored 919 and 4,844 runs respectively.

Coetzer made his international debut in 2008 and has to date played 49 ODIs and 39 T20Is in which he has scored 1,911 and 850 runs respectively.

He replaced Gordon Drummond as Scotland captain in May 2013.

All three have been appointed to the committee for an initial three-year term each and next week's annual meeting in Mumbai will be their first meeting.

The Cricket Committee will be meeting in Mumbai on May 28 and 29 to discuss, among other issues, the relevance of toss.

Spirit of Cricket and player behaviour, World Test Championship playing conditions and the pace of play are some of the items on the agenda for the meeting.

The ICC Cricket Committee is representative of all stakeholders in the modern game, including players, umpires and the media.

It is empowered to make recommendations on cricket playing issues to the Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) and, if the matter is a policy matter, the ICC Board for approval.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mike Hesson Darren Lehmann ICC Cricket Committee Anil Kumble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day