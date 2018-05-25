Prabhu ton helps Trotters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Prabhu’s 73-ball 104 not out paved the way for Fox Trotters to beat Gandhi CC by 25 runs in the SICGIL Trophy limited-over tournament for non First Division teams of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: Fox Trotters 184/6 in 30 ovs (Prabhu 104 n.o., Harish 4/12) bt Gandhi CC 159/8 in 30 ovs (Vikram Satheesh 31, Md Aadhil Shaan 56, Santhosh 3/27). Sounder CC 196/6 in 30 ovs (Lakshmi Kanth 40, Vetrivel Murugan 31, Subash 46, Aftab 3/21) bt Nethaji CC 139/9 in 30 ovs (Baskar 39, Pradeep 37, Yuvaraj 4/11). GTUC 210/5 in 30 ovs (N Niranjan 103 n.o, Aditya Manikandan 30) lost to Ranji CC 214/7 in 29.3 ovs (Pabmanaban 40, Praveen Annadurai 53).

Selection trials

There will be a selection trial for cricketers below the age of 14 on June 2 and 3 to represent Kancheepuram District Cricket Association in the coming season from 6.30am at Sumangali Reddy’s grounds, Medavakkam. Boys born on and after September 1, 2004, and residing within the revenue district of Kancheepuram are eligible for selection.