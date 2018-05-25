Home Sport Cricket

Prabhu ton helps Trotters

Prabhu’s 73-ball 104 not out paved the way for Fox Trotters to beat Gandhi CC by 25 runs in the SICGIL Trophy limited-over tournament for non First Division teams of the TNCA league.

Published: 25th May 2018 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Prabhu’s 73-ball 104 not out paved the way for Fox Trotters to beat Gandhi CC by 25 runs in the SICGIL Trophy limited-over tournament for non First Division teams of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: Fox Trotters 184/6 in 30 ovs (Prabhu 104 n.o., Harish 4/12) bt Gandhi CC 159/8 in 30 ovs (Vikram Satheesh 31, Md Aadhil Shaan 56, Santhosh 3/27). Sounder CC 196/6 in 30 ovs (Lakshmi Kanth 40, Vetrivel Murugan 31, Subash 46, Aftab 3/21) bt Nethaji CC 139/9 in 30 ovs (Baskar 39, Pradeep 37, Yuvaraj 4/11). GTUC 210/5 in 30 ovs (N Niranjan 103 n.o, Aditya Manikandan 30) lost to Ranji CC 214/7 in 29.3 ovs (Pabmanaban 40, Praveen Annadurai 53).

Selection trials
There will be a selection trial for cricketers below the age of 14 on June 2 and 3 to represent Kancheepuram District Cricket Association in the coming season from 6.30am at Sumangali Reddy’s grounds, Medavakkam. Boys born on and after September 1, 2004, and residing within the revenue district of Kancheepuram are eligible for selection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka