Sri Lanka cricketer Dhananjaya de Silva quits West Indies tour after father's murder

The player's father Ranjan, a local politician, was gunned down in Ratmalana, a suburb of the capital Colombo, close to midnight on Thursday, police said.

Published: 25th May 2018 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya De Silva, center, plays a shot during the fifth day of their third Test match against India in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. | AP File Photo

COLOMBO: The father of Sri Lankan cricket allrounder Dhananjaya de Silva was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on the eve of the national team's departure to the West Indies on Friday, police said.

The player's father Ranjan, a local politician, was gunned down in Ratmalana, a suburb of the capital Colombo, close to midnight on Thursday, police said. An investigation is underway but no arrests have been made.

Cricket officials said 26-year-old de Silva withdrew from the tour that involves three Test matches. However, there was no official word from the cricket board on who will replace de Silva.

Sri Lanka will also miss opener Dimuth Karunaratne who fractured a finger while batting in the nets earlier this month as he prepared for a limited-overs domestic tournament. 

