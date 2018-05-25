Home Sport Cricket

Steve Smith looks set for Global T20 Canada event

Published: 25th May 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith (File | AP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Disgraced former Australia cricket captain Steve Smith appears poised to return to the game after being named Thursday among the marquee players for the inaugural Global T20 Canada event.

Smith, the world's number one Test batsman -- was sacked and sent home in disgrace after the third Test against South Africa in March and accepted a 12-month ban from all international and domestic cricket by Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering scandal that rocked cricket.

David Warner was also banned for 12 months and Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Smith, who was on a $1.9 million contract with Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals stepped down amid the scandal, but he could apparently receive the green light from Cricket Australia to play in the Canadian event.

The tournament will be held at Maple Leaf Cricket Club near Toronto from June 28-July 15 and feature six teams representing Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Edmonton and Winnipeg along with a Caribbean side.

Teams are to be selected on May 30 via a player draw.

Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo, Lasith Malinga, Chris Lynn, Darren Sammy, David Miller, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell were also named as marquee players.

