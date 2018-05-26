Home Sport Cricket

Mark Ramprakash takes on England Lions job as Andy Flower stands in for ECB Director Andrew Strauss

Flower, an ex-England first-team coach who had been in charge of the Lions, has temporarily taken over from Strauss while the former Test captain supports his wife.

Published: 26th May 2018 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Andy Flower. (File Photo / AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Mark Ramprakash will coach the second-string England Lions against India A and West Indies A now that Andy Flower is standing in for England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss.

Flower, an ex-England first-team coach who had been in charge of the Lions, has temporarily taken over from Strauss while the former Test captain supports his wife during the latest stage of her treatment for cancer. 

Ramprakash, a former England batsman, who will combine his Lions role with that of the senior England team's batting coach.

One of a select group of players to have scored 100 first-class hundreds, Ramprakash will help prepare the Lions for a limited-overs triangular series against their Indian and West Indian counterparts and a subsequent Test against India A.

Former Zimbabwe batsman Flower said Friday: "With taking on additional day-to-day duties following Andrew's extended leave, I wanted to ensure the Lions were adequately supported with a high-quality coach, and we believe that Mark Ramprakash is a perfect replacement to lead the team this summer."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch