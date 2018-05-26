Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam ruled out of England Test series with wrist injury

Babar was forced to retire hurt before the close of the day two of the first Test match in Lord's after being struck a painful blow on the wrist by England pace bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, reacts as ice is applied to an injury caused by a ball bowled by England's Ben Stokes during the second day of play of the first test cricket match between England and Pakistan at Lord's cricket ground in London, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Pakistan suffered a setback after dominating the second day's play in the first Test against England at Lord's on Friday when in-form batsman Babar Azam was ruled out of the rest of the two-match Test series with a wrist injury.

Babar top-scored with 68 in Pakistan's stumps total of 350 for eight -- a lead of 166 runs after they bowled England out for 184 in their first innings.

But he was forced to retire hurt before the close after being struck a painful blow on the wrist by England pace bowling all-rounder Ben Stokes.

The 23-year-old Babar, for whom this was indeed an unlucky 13th Test, received sympathetic applause from a large crowd as he walked off after several minutes of on-field treatment 

Babar was taken to a hospital for a scan which confirmed he would not be able to get back on the field at Lord's or indeed take part in next week's second Test at Headingley.

"We took him for a precautionary X-ray which unfortunately confirmed a fractured left wrist," said Pakistan physiotherapist Cliff Deacon.

"It normally takes four to six weeks to heal so we will assess him with further X-rays."

The Pakistan Cricket Board added it had no intention to add a replacement batsman to the tour squad.

Babar Azam

