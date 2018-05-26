Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli bids farewell to brother RCBian AB de Villiers

De Villiers made the announcement to retire from all forms of cricket, claiming to be "out of gas" after 14 years in the top flight earlier this week.

Published: 26th May 2018 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers with captain Virat Kohli during an IPL 2018 cricket match. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli today took to social media to pay tribute to "brother" AB de Villiers after the South African great announced his decision to quit international cricket.

Kohli heaped praise on his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and congratulated him on his illustrious career.

"Wish you all the best in everything that you do my brother. You've changed the way batting was seen in the time you've played international cricket," Kohli tweeted.

"My best wishes to you and your family for this amazing journey ahead," he said.

One of contemporary cricket's greatest batsmen, De Villiers made the announcement to retire from all forms of cricket, claiming to be "out of gas" after 14 years in the top flight earlier this week.

De Villiers ends his career with 8,765 runs in 114 Tests with 22 centuries (average 50.66), 9,577 runs in 228 ODIs with 25 centuries and 1,672 runs in 78 T20Is with 10 half-centuries.

Starting out as a wicketkeeper-batsman, he finished his career with 463 catches, including those behind the wicket and in the field, as well as 17 stumpings, in all international cricket.

