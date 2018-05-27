Home Sport Cricket

Australia aims to be world's most professional team: Coach Justin Langer

The former opener recently took the reins during a time of crisis after the 12-month suspensions of ex-captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner.

Published: 27th May 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Justin Langer (File photo | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australia is striving to be the most professional and honest team in world cricket, coach Justin Langer said Saturday as the squad prepares for its first international tour following a damaging ball-tampering scandal.

The former opener recently took the reins during a time of crisis after the 12-month suspensions of ex-captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner over the scandal which also saw previous coach Darren Lehmann quit.

Speaking to reporters in Brisbane as the team readies for a five-match one-day international series in England next month, Langer said they were aspiring to a culture of world-best professionalism, honesty and humility.

"It doesn't matter how much money you have got or how many games or how many runs. If you're not a good bloke -- that's what people remember," Langer said he recently told the group.

"Our mateship is really important. Sticking together is really important -- that's all of us in the Australian cricket team."

The England tour is Australia's first since the tampering incident during the disastrous South Africa visit in April.

The new head coach said he expected to "cop plenty" from the English crowds and media but his team would look to block it out and concentrate on cricket.

He has vowed to win back the respect of the Australian public but cautioned it would take time and be measured by player behaviour.

"If we behave well on and off the field, then hopefully we will earn some respect back and some trust back," he said.

"The Australian public obviously loves the Australian cricket team and there is more to it than just being good cricketers."

The former opener said the team would not be "mimicking" the styles of other international teams as they try to improve their one-day record.

"We should be so proud in Australia of what we have achieved in our past. We have got our way of doing things and we shouldn't shy away from that," he said.

Australia will kick off the England ODI series on June 13 at the Oval in London. The tour will also include a one-off Twenty20 match.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale