Lord's test: Pakistan needs just 64 to win first test vs England

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas, right celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Stuart Broad, caught behind left who walks from the pitch during the fourth day of play of the first test cricket match between England and Pakistan at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON: Pakistan was set a target of 64 to win the first test against England at Lord's on Sunday after the home side was bowled out for 242 on the fourth day.

England lost its last four wickets in its second innings for just seven runs in the morning. Pakistan needed just 25 balls on Sunday to take those last four wickets and wrap up the innings.

Resuming with England on 235-6, Jos Buttler was trapped lbw by Mohammad Abbas off the eighth ball of the day, having taken just a single in the opening over to move onto 67.

Ten balls later, Mark Wood feathered a catch behind to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed off Mohammad Amir for 4, and Stuart Broad (0) did the same the next over off Abbas.

Amir also took the final wicket, removing the off stump of overnight batsman Dom Bess for 57. James Anderson was 0 not out.

Amir and Abbas finished the innings with four wickets apiece and Pakistan's batsmen have a simple run chase for a 1-0 lead in the two-test series.

