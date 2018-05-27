Home Sport Cricket

Panthers to train at ICF's floodlit facility  

ICF, in collaboration with Siechem Technologies Private Limited, inaugurated a floodlit cricket ground at ICF East Colony on Saturday. Siechem owns Tamil Nadu Premier League side Madur

Published: 27th May 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : ICF, in collaboration with Siechem Technologies Private Limited, inaugurated a floodlit cricket ground at ICF East Colony on Saturday. Siechem owns Tamil Nadu Premier League side Madurai Panthers, who will use the facility for practice before the event starts on July 11. “It’s like a typical England countryside ground. It’s beautiful with the floodlights on,” said former India spinner VV Kumar, who was chief guest.

Garnet beat Lusuraj
Manivanan’s 3/24 helped Garnet CC beat Lusuraj CC by 57 runs in the 49th All-India YSCA Trophy.
Brief scores: Garnet RC 177/6 in 30 ovs (Pranav 42; Vetri Velu 3/34) bt Lusuraj 120 in 26.4 ovs (Thyagarajan 39). YSCA C 65 in 20.2 ovs (S Noor Mohamed 3/11) lost to Fourway Engineering 67/3 in 11.2 ovs.

Observer for TNTTA polls
The Madras High Court has nominated retired Justice S Rajeswaran observer to conduct elections and other proceedings in connection with the annual general meeting of Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association to be held on Sunday. This is the outcome of a petition filed by AV Vidyasagar, a contestant for the post of secretary.
sports@newindianexpress.com

