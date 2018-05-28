Home Sport Cricket

Afghanistan pacer Dawlat Zadran out of India Test due to knee injury

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan pacer Dawlat Zadran has been ruled out of the one-off Test against India owing to a knee injury.

"Fast bowler @dawlat_zadarn suffered a knee injury during the training camp in India.cHe has been advised one month's rest by doctors.Therefore, he will not be available for the T20I series against Bangladesh as well as Afghanistan's one-off Test against India," Afghan Cricket Board tweeted today.

Zadran will also miss the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh starting June 3 in Dehradun.

The Afghanistan team is also training in Dehradun where the pacer suffered the injury. From the Uttarakhand capital, the team will head to Bengaluru to play its inaugural Test from June 14.

 

