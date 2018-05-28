Home Sport Cricket

England replaces Mark Stoneman​ with Keaton Jennings​ for Pakistan finale

Stoneman, who has been short of runs for Surrey so far this season, managed just 13 in total across two innings during the first Test.

LONDON: England have recalled Keaton Jennings in place of struggling opener Mark Stoneman for the second Test against Pakistan at Headingley starting on Friday.

That was the only change to a 12-man squad announced by England on Monday after Pakistan went 1-0 up in this two-match series with an emphatic nine-wicket win completed inside four days at Lord's.

England squad to play Pakistan in the second Test at Headingley on June 1-5: Alastair Cook (Essex), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Ben Stokes (Durham), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Mark Wood (Durham), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

