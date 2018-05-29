Home Sport Cricket

Cricket’s surveillance not foolproof despite tight security and technology

IT’S possible to approach players with offers of performing according to external requirements during international matches in India.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IT’S possible to approach players with offers of performing according to external requirements during international matches in India. Not just the Al Jazeera tapes, people in India involved in the monitoring and curbing of such activities admit this. The Qatar-based channel made startling claims about Test matches in India, saying that certain English and Australian players had been influenced by bookies to perform according to requirements of the betting syndicate.

The matter is being investigated by ICC’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU), which has said it is still to receive footage from Al Jazeera. The sting operation claims that the matches in question took place in Chennai in 2016 and Ranchi in 2017. No Indian player was named, as the channel said those involved were members of the English and Australian teams.

It doesn’t directly concern the BCCI’s ACSU either, since international matches anywhere are under the purview of ICC’s ACSU. People with experience of working with ACSUs are of the opinion that it’s difficult to stop players from interacting with who they want, even when international matches are happening in India. There are restrictions on who they meet, but it’s difficult to monitor every communication players are having from hotel rooms.

“Advancements in communication technology have made things easier in general, but it also means it has become difficult to control everything. If a player sitting in his room chats with someone over Skype or something else, how are you going to stop it unless you have prior information that something fishy is going on,” an official with the experience of working on preventive measures told Express. Talking on condition of anonymity, he said the possibility can’t be ruled out. “We can’t confirm that something happened. At the same time, we can’t say there is no way of influencing players before or during a match.” sports@newindianexpress.com

