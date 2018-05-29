IPL 2018: Innovation & Unity, Secrets of Alchemy

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: How did they do it? A bunch of 30-plus men, assembled to play the toughest of T20 leagues, led by a captain who was not long ago considered not ideal for the format. As eleven Super Kings lifted the IPL trophy in Mumbai on Sunday night, Chennai rejoiced with crackers disrupting sleep at midnight. On social media, comments on other events vanished, with everyone commenting on the achievement of their beloved team. Such deep-rooted connect with an IPL team is hard to understand.

It has been well-documented before, but it simply can’t be brushed aside. People from West Bengal living in Chennai say it’s like the love for Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in those parts. Even when the team was absent for two years, there was no dearth of support for the Men in Yellow on social media. These emotions even flowed into the dressing room. MS Dhoni was even spotted shedding tears at an event just before the tournament began and officials at CSK reveal how the captain was more determined to win the title more than ever before this time.

HarbhajanSingh and Ambati

Rayudu pose withthe trophy

after the final on Sunday

“There was emotion around wanting to do well and get back into the competition. It was a difficult two years for the franchise, no doubt about it,” coach Stephen Fleming said after the final in Mumbai. What makes this franchise special was the question on the lips of other teams. They got the answer at Wankhede, where MS Dhoni’s team made short work of a challenging total and made the chase look routine in the end. Intent, planning, execution and calmness — everything was characteristically CSK.

It was in many ways a success of the behind-the-scenes men and the emphasis they put on role play and assignment. The support staff, who have all been associated with the franchise in some form or the other since 2008, helped players settle into their roles seamlessly.

They are the most sought after team among the media, but also the least approachable. While most teams allow player interactions frequently and on request, it is a strict no-no for Chennai. Sometime during April, tired of saying no to the media, approached the captain. His answer more or less summed up what IPL means to CSK.

“Sir, you have assembled us to play cricket, not for them,” was how Dhoni put it. Even though sponsor-related events are something every IPL team takes part in, Chennai Super Kings made sure that the media was not around when these events took place. It might have appeared too much, but it was their way of keeping focus intact. “There are a lot of things that go along with it — communication is a big one. And defining roles and giving players clear directions as to what we expect from them. It’s about buying players with real purpose, buying character.

(Ambati) Rayudu is a good example. I felt there was more to get from him. “He had been up and down and in and out of teams. He had the skill and it’s something I valued. So I wanted him and to slot him somewhere. MS was open on having him at the top of the order, which was successful,” said Fleming. “Kedar Jadhav is another player who was flexible, but who we lost. It was another hurdle we overcame together. It’s just about putting a lot of pieces together.

It’s a lot of respect, it’s the way we treat our players. It is not rocket science, but looking after little things and making sure that every player is clear on where they are going for the two months,” added the coach. As team CEO Kasi Viswanathan and Fleming addressed the media at a city hotel on Monday, the IPL trophy was placed on a podium that resembled a cage. They have won it back, and until the next summer, they want to keep it in very safe custody.

