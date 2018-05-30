Abul Hasan replaces injured Mustafizur Rahman in Bangladesh T20I squad

By ANI

DHAKA: Abul Hasan has been called in the Bangladesh T20I squad as a replacement for injured Mustafizur Rahman for the three-match series against Afghanistan, beginning June 3 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun.

The 25-year-old, who last appeared for Bangladesh during an ODI tri-series in January-involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, will arrive in India ahead of their only warm-up game on the tour.

Abul's inclusion seems to have come in the wake of his impressive performance in the 2017 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he bagged 10 wickets at an average of 24.40 and finished the tournament with an economy rate of 8.13, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Earlier, fast bowler Rahman was ruled out of next month's T20I series against Afghanistan due to a toe injury.

Later, BCB's senior physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said a scan had revealed that Mustafizur would take up to three weeks to recover fully from the injury.