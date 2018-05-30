After dazzling IPL, Rashid Khan faces fresh test in long format

Vishal Vivek By

HYDERABAD: With the razzmatazz of IPL over, the focus shifts to India's one-off Test against Afghanistan, to be played in Bengaluru from June 14. The war-torn nation's squad for the historic Test was announced on Tuesday. The presence of four tweakers — Rashid Khan (leg-spin), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (off-spin), Zahir Khan (leg-spin) and Amir Hamza Hotak (off-spin) — makes it spin-heavy.

Rashi and Mujeeb troubled almost every batsman they came across in the shortest format. The question is, will they be able to exert the same pressure on the No 1 Test team? Rashid took 21 wickets in 17 matches in the IPL. Both him and Mujeeb maintained economy rates of under seven. However, Test is a different ball game, considering that batsmen are under no compulsion to hit every ball. Express spoke to experts to find out if the Afghan spinners can be effective with the red ball.

"Test is a completely different format, with different field settings and conditions. It will be a test for Rashid when he takes on Indian batsmen," felt former India spinner Venkatapathy Raju. "At the same time, he can't be taken lightly. He has played a few four-day games," added the former national selector. In four first-class matches, Rashid has an astounding 35 wickets.

Before the Test, Afghanistan are set to wrestle Bangladesh in three T20s in Dehradun. Ex-India left-arm orthodox Sunil Joshi is Bangladesh's spin consultant. He too felt that the red ball challenge will be different. "Situations in the match will be different from T20s. It will be interesting to see how Rashid approaches the game. Equally interested to see how the Indian batsmen tackle him," Joshi said.

A two-year IPL experience might also come in handy for the spinner from the troubled Nangarhar Province. "He has gained valuable lessons playing against Indian players in IPL. He will try to use that to figure out batsmen's plans during the Test," Joshi remarked.

India will field a depleted team, sans the services of Virat Kohli. Others such as Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are also not in the squad. Will this make things easier for Afghanistan? "Not really. It's still an India squad, not India A. Absence of a few will not make any difference," Joshi opined.

Rashid, the No 1 T20 bowler in the world, has created waves wherever he has rolled his arm over. Whether or not he emulates those performances in Tests, only time will tell. But he will be under a lot less pressure than the hosts. Raju feels confidence can make a big difference. "I think self belief — while bowling, batting or fielding — is his biggest quality. He is sure about himself. He won't sit quiet when the match is going on. He will always be in action."

With the bowler developing a huge fan base in India as well, aficionados too expect him to not keep quiet when Bengaluru hosts the match.

