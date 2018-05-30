Home Sport Cricket

BCCI set to increase selectors', umpires' salaries

The decision to increase the remuneration was taken as two ousted selectors Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjpe are drawing the same salary as Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh.

Published: 30th May 2018 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

For T20 matches, it will be Rs 20,000 per match from the earlier Rs 10,000. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI has decided to reward the three national selectors with increased remuneration besides doubling the fees of umpires, scorers and video analysts.

The decision was taken by the Cricket Operations wing of BCCI headed by Saba Karim and the COA also feels that chief selector MSK Prasad and company should be rewarded for their services.

Interestingly, BCCI treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry is not aware about the remuneration hike.

As of now, chairman gets Rs 80 lakh per annum while other selectors get Rs 60 lakh.

The decision to increase the remuneration was taken as two ousted selectors Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjpe are drawing the same salary as Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh.

"Since selectors can be only appointed in AGMs, Jatin and Gagan despite not rendering services are drawing a fat salary as per norms. This is being unfair to Devang and Sarandeep, who are criscrossing the country," a senior BCCI official said.

It is expected that chairman will get something in the range of Rs 1 crore while the two others will get anything between Rs 75 to 80 lakh.

The BCCI has also decided to double the match duty fees of domestic match referees, umpires, scorers and video analysts after a gap of six years.

The recommendation for a hike in fees was made by the Cricket Operations Division headed by Karim in consultation with the CoA during a meeting on April 12.

However, treasurer Chaudhary has not been kept in loop regarding any of these financial decisions.

"I can remember that Aniruddh had suggested a substantial hike during a finance committee meeting last year but I don't think he has been kept in loop this time," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

As per the revised pay structure, an umpire will now get Rs 40, 000 per day for a first class, three day or 50 over game compared to the earlier Rs 20,000.

For T20 matches, it will be Rs 20,000 per match from the earlier Rs 10,000.

For the match referees, it will be Rs 30,000 for four day, three day and one day games while Rs 15,000 for T20 games.

The scorers, who have been the least paid, will now get Rs 10,000 per match day, save T20 games where they will be paid Rs 5000.

The video analysts will now get Rs 15000 per day for non T20 games and Rs 7500 for the shortest format.

Meanwhile, Telengana Cricket Association has sought for associate membership from COA since Hyderabad has primary membership as a voter member.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI BCCI salary hike BCCI national selectors BCCI umpires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners