ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier: 18 teams across three groups to compete in Netherlands

By UNI

DUBAI: The first step towards qualification for the ICC World T20 in 2020 draws closer for European Members as the fixtures for the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier in Netherlands have been announced.

The tournament will see a record number of European teams compete for six spots in next year's ICC World T20 Europe Final.

Eighteen countries from across the region have been drawn into three groups, with the top two sides in each group qualifying for the next stage in the ICC World T20 pathway, an ICC media statement on Tuesday said.

Group A, consisting of Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany and Portugal, will be based in the city of Deventer, with Salland CC in Deventer and Kampong CC in Utrecht playing host to the group's fixtures.

Group B (Belgium, Finland, Isle of Man, Italy, Jersey, Spain) and Group C (Czech Republic, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Israel, Norway, Sweden) will be based in Rotterdam with fixtures taking place at VCC, VRA, VOC and Excelsior '20 in Voorburg, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Schiedam respectively.

All three groups will be staged as part of a single event to be held between August 29 and September 3, 2018, with the top two teams from each going through to the ICC World T20 Europe Final in 2019.

The first day of matches promises to include plenty of action, with favourites Denmark taking on up-and-coming Germany in Group A, a face-off between Group B top-seeds Jersey and Italy, and a Nordic encounter between Sweden and Norway in Group C.

The European Qualifier and Final are part of a new simplified qualification process for the ICC World T20 event that provides a merit-based pathway for every Member.

As well as reducing the number of steps towards the global event, the new process also provides more regular competitive opportunities for more Members with the ultimate aim of more competitive teams in international T20 cricket.