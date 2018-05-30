Toss survives Test of time

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The concept of doing away with toss in Test matches is too futuristic. This seems to be the prime reason, as the Cricket Committee of the International Cricket Council on Tuesday rejected the proposal to do away with the flip of coin from the Test Championship.

The Anil Kumble-headed committee, which is currently having a meeting in Mumbai, was supposed to take the call on scrapping the age-old tradition aimed at stopping the practice of home teams doctoring pitches to suit own strengths.

The proposal, which was floated during the quarterly meeting in Kolkata in April, was forwarded to the Cricket Committee. It doesn't seem to have impressed many, as several members are understood to have called for the tradition to be continued.

Andrew Strauss, Mahela Jayawardene, Rahul Dravid, Shaun Pollock, New Zealand coach Mike Hesson are part of this committee. David Boon and Mike Gatting joined discussions as special invitees for this particular meeting.

"It was discussed formally and the committee felt the time is not right for such a drastic call. They discussed the advantages and disadvantages and after much deliberations, it was decided to shelve the idea for the time being. Only the English first-class circuit has adopted this practice so far and it has to be experimented," an official privy to discussions told Express.