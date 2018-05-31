Creator, destroyer and the joy of people

Vishnu Prasad By

Express News Service

Perhaps no one describes Garrincha better than Uruguayan author Eduardo Galeano in his acclaimed work ‘Soccer in Sun and Shadow’. “In the entire history of soccer, no one made more pe ople happy,” Galeano writes. “When he was playing, the fi eld became a circus ring, the ball a tame beast, the ga me an invitation to a party. Like a child defending his pet, Garrincha would not let go of the ball, and together the ball and he would perform devilish tricks that had people in stitches.

He would jump on her, she would hop on him, she would hi de, he would escape, she would chase after him. In the process, th e opposing players would crash into each other, their legs twisting around until they would fall, seasick, on their behinds.” Garrincha was not always Garrincha. He was born Manuel Francisco dos Santos, the sickliest of several siblings, born with a crooked spine and a right leg bent inwards and two inches longer than his left one. It was his sister who gave him the name that he would later be known by. Garrincha in Portuguese means ‘wren’, a small bird and a fitting name for an impoverished kid who was smaller than everyone his age.

But none of that mattered once he started playing. After ligh ting up the field with Botafogo, he was drafted into the 1958 Wo rld Cup that also had an 18-year-old Pele. If it was the latter who shot to prominence in 1958, Garrincha made up for it in 1962 with a display that many still regard as one of the greatest ev er performances. He finished the tournament as its top scorer — remarkable for a winger — and its best player. Af ter helping Brazil sink England with two goals in the qua rterfinal, a frustrated Johnny Haynes, the opposition ca ptain, could only ask ‘How do you set about stopping the unstoppable?’ But the stars who burn the brightest often burn out the fastest. Knee injuries caught up with Garrincha and robbed him of his tricks.

Off the field, his personal life was a mess. He became a father when he was 19. He was addicted to Cachaca — a local liquor di stilled from sugarcane — just as much as the people were addicted to him. In a ha ze, he moved from woman to woman, fathering 14 children. He once drunkenly ran over his own father, while a separate accident with him at the wheel killed his motherin- law. His incessant drinking saw him gain weight.

Brazil stopped picking him — he was a shadow in 1966 and an afterthought in 1970 — while Botafogo let him go in 1966. He tried resurrecting his career at multiple clubs without success before finally giving up for good in 1973. In 1983, when his liver finally gave up, Garrincha was aged just 49, broken and penniless. A grateful nation then decided to write on his gravestone ‘Aqui descansa em paz aquele que foi a alegria do povo’ . Here lies in peace, the one who was the joy of his people.