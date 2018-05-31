TNPL auction: Vijay Shankar snapped up by Chepauk Super Gillies, Dinesh Karthik goes to Karaikudi Kalai

By UNI

CHENNAI: Vijay Shankar will don Chepauk Super Gillies' colours after he was snapped up by the reigning champions in an exciting Player draft for the third edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL)that was held at the ITC Grand Chola here on Thursday.

A TNPL press release said that India's T20I all-rounder Vijay Shankar had turned out for LYCA Kovai Kings in the previous edition.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar was bought back by Tuti Patriots, champions of the inaugural edition.

A total of 772 players had registered for the draft of the TNPL which is growing bigger and better with each passing season.

International cricketer Dinesh Karthik was picked up by iDream Karaikudi Kaalai.

The 'keeper-batsman had previously played for Tuti Patriots.

Washington Sundar (File photo | EPS)

Both Karthik and Sundar figure in the India squad for the limited-overs leg of the England tour comprising of 3 T20I and as many ODIs which concludes on July 17, and in the current scenario will only miss the first week of action in TNPL-3 which kicks off on July 11.

"The enthusiasm and interest shown by franchise officials was tremendous, the picks by all eight teams keen and I'm sure TNPL-3 will be very exciting," said RI Palani, joint secretary, TNCA.

Each of the eight teams had retained three players ahead of the draft.

Vijay Shankar (File photo | EPS)

Briefing franchise officials earlier, N Srinivasan, Executive Committee member, TNCA, said it was necessary to take a long-term view on the league.

"It is very important that we have faith in the TNPL, that we will do everything possible to enhance the quality and the substance of the league. We will not spare any effort in this regard," he stated.

"I think the success of the league is because of the interest the broadcasters (Star Sports) have taken, this has provided players a big platform. The league is getting stronger by the year and is bound to get financially stronger as the days go by," he added.