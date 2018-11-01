Home Sport Cricket

Bowling ‘em over with flavours of Kerala

On the match day, two menus have been prepared considering the food preferences of the members of both teams.

Published: 01st November 2018 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri, fourth right, with players Umesh Yadav, fifth right, and Shikhar Dhawan leave after paying their obeisance at the 16th-century Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of the last and fifth one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | AP)

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri, fourth right, with players Umesh Yadav, fifth right, and Shikhar Dhawan leave after paying their obeisance at the 16th-century Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of the last and fifth one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | AP)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When it comes to sports, food habits matter. With this in mind, Malayali executive chef of Leela Raviz, Kovalam has prepared a rich yet healthy spread of Kerala, North Indian and continental cuisine for the Indian and West Indies team.  India and West Indies are all set to play the fifth day and night One Day International at the Sports Hub at Kariavattom on Thursday.

Earlier, the team which had arrived for the T20 match against New Zealand in the city was treated to a special seafood dish ‘Kohli Prawns’ prepared by Leela Raviz, Kovalam. This time, the players were served special seafood dishes like ‘Avaduthura Kizhi Njandu Perattu’ with fresh crabs that were caught from Eve’s beach, Kovalam. This lip-smacking dish was prepared using coconut milk. 

Other freshwater fish like karimeen, poomeen, all freshly caught from Ashtamudi Lake, Kollam. Other seafood varieties include seer fish and lobster from Vizhinjam. “ The Indian team is fond of Kerala cuisine especially fish molly. Captain Virat Kohli prefers seafood items. The West Indies team players prefer the continental dishes so we have included  Thai dishes in our cuisine,” said R Srijith, director of Sales and marketing, Leela Raviz, Kovalam. 

Captain Virat Kohli, Ajay Jadeja and Ravi Shastri had asked for the Kerala Sadhya which was served to them for lunch. The menu is being served to both the Indian and West Indies team after being approved by executive chef Sanjay Thomas. Several discussions are held with the officials of Board of Control for Cricket in India and the West Indies Cricket Board prior to preparing the menu. Dessert included payasams varieties like ada, wheat and semiya to Gulab jamun, cheese cakes and puddings.

Two menus in place 
On the match day, two menus have been prepared considering the food preferences of the members of both teams. The first part of the menu includes five types of juice, four types of yoghurts, nuts, regular salads, spaghetti and lasagne in small portions. Along with these, a protein bar will also be available for the teams.  Two separate menus have been decided for the Indian and West Indies team.

For the Indian team, the cuisine will include fish molly, local prawn dishes and Thalassery Biriyani. “We have decided the menus based on the preferences of the teams. If the Indian team prefers food that is ‘spicy but not hot’, the West Indies prefer more ‘continental than spicy’,” said  Prakash Krishnan, assistant food and beverage manager. Special barbeques, grilled chicken and continental thali will be available for West Indies team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Leela Raviz Kovalam Kohli Prawns flavours of Kerala kerala cuisine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp