Home Sport Cricket

District Collector ‘unhappy’ with soft-drink company’s stand

While the capital city is gearing up for the One Day International cricket, the district administration is unhappy with the measures taken to keep the Greenfield stadium clean post-match.

Published: 01st November 2018 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the capital city is gearing up for the One Day International cricket, the district administration is unhappy with the measures taken to keep the Greenfield stadium clean post-match.

Fans taking selfies under the cutout of Indian
cricket star M S Dhoni erected near the
entrance of Sports Hub, Kariavattom
  Vincent Pulickal

When the District Collector, K Vasuki put forward a request to implement the green protocol in the stadium, PepsiCo company, the beverage partner was not ready to follow the same.

“First of all, there shouldn’t be any waste generation. Managing waste after the match is not going to happen. I have informed them several times about the implementation of the green protocol, which PepsiCo is not following citing the long-term contract they have signed.

Green protocol campaign is being implemented in the stadium as an initial phase.  My integrity is my concern,” said Vasuki.  

According to the district collector, the city should aim at creating a zero-waste environment. “I have asked to implement the EPR. The stadium will be filled with plastic bottles and cups post-match.

I wanted to avoid that situation even though they have promised to take the waste back. Serving soft drinks in steel cups is healthy. I have decided to stay away from it as the person-in-charge of the green protocol,” Vasuki added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greenfield stadium K Vasuki India vs windies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp