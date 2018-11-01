District Collector ‘unhappy’ with soft-drink company’s stand

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the capital city is gearing up for the One Day International cricket, the district administration is unhappy with the measures taken to keep the Greenfield stadium clean post-match.

Fans taking selfies under the cutout of Indian

cricket star M S Dhoni erected near the

entrance of Sports Hub, Kariavattom

 Vincent Pulickal

When the District Collector, K Vasuki put forward a request to implement the green protocol in the stadium, PepsiCo company, the beverage partner was not ready to follow the same.

“First of all, there shouldn’t be any waste generation. Managing waste after the match is not going to happen. I have informed them several times about the implementation of the green protocol, which PepsiCo is not following citing the long-term contract they have signed.

Green protocol campaign is being implemented in the stadium as an initial phase. My integrity is my concern,” said Vasuki.

According to the district collector, the city should aim at creating a zero-waste environment. “I have asked to implement the EPR. The stadium will be filled with plastic bottles and cups post-match.

I wanted to avoid that situation even though they have promised to take the waste back. Serving soft drinks in steel cups is healthy. I have decided to stay away from it as the person-in-charge of the green protocol,” Vasuki added.