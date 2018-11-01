India vs West Indies: Windies wins toss, opts to bat first

By UNI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first in the final match of the five-match One Day series here at Greenfield Stadium on Thursday.

India are leading the series by 2-1, one match was ended in a tie.

India looking to win the eight consecutive series against the visitors.

The last time the Windies won was back in 2006 at their home.

According to weather reports, rain can disturb the match.

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the series with 420 runs.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (capt), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach.