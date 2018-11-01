Home Sport Cricket

Jadeja or Hardik? It's about the right combination, says Virat Kohli

Talking about the return of Ravindra Jadeja in the playing-eleven, Indian captain Virat Kohli said the Saurashtra left-hander had done well since the Asia Cup.

Published: 01st November 2018 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Indian captain Virat Kohli with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at the Greenfield Stadium | PTI

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Talking about the return of Ravindra Jadeja in the playing-eleven, Indian captain Virat Kohli said the Saurashtra left-hander had done well since the Asia Cup.

Talking about his chances in the first eleven as an all-rounder, the skipper said: "It depends. When Hardik (Pandya) is fit and fine to play, you have to see what is the combination you have to take in the World Cup.

If Hardik is fit, Kedar becomes a spin option as well. Hardik becoming fit also gives you four seaming options, along with Kedar and one more spinner. You might need one more spin option. Jadeja becomes the key there with the team balance.

"In the Test matches as well, I think he batted and bowled very well. I get a sense that he understands his game much better. He has obviously gone back and worked quite a bit, especially in white ball to come back and perform like this. He has been smart about what he wants to do with the field.

"In the field, there has been no question about his ability. With the bat and ball he has matured a lot now and brings balance to any side," Kohli said.

He said the conditions at the Greenfield stadium here were challenging and it was pleasant to see the wicket offer something for the bowlers.

To a question as to what a good par score would have been in the light of West Indies collapsing for 104 all out in today's game, he said it was difficult to predict a par score and the plan, if they got to bat first, was to keep wickets intact in the first 10 overs.

Kohli was also surprised that the West Indies chose to bat first.

"I was thinking they're going to bowl first when they won the toss. I was quite surprised they chose to bat.

Might be because the way the last game went... thinking if we put up decent runs on the board they might find it difficult to chase it down with... you know, losing confidence in the last game as a batting group "So I can understand why they chose to bat first but it completely fell in place for us since we wanted to bowl anyway," Kohli added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravindra Jadeja India World Cup squad Virat Kohli Hardik Pandya Greenfield stadium Ind v WI India vs West Indies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp