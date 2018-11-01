Kerala train sights on first win vs Hyderabad

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala coach Dav Whatmore doesn’t like leaving things to chance. The Australian taskmaster oversaw an intense training session on Wednesday, a day before Kerala take on Hyderabad in a tricky Ranji Trophy encounter.

Kerala coach Dav Whatmore

The players have set high standards for themselves after having reached the quarterfinals for the first time last season. “It has been eagerly awaited and it starts tomorrow. We are very keen for the season to start. We had a good outing last season and we have a bit of confidence,” Whatmore said after the training session.

Hyderabad had a comparatively lighter training session. According to skipper Akshath Reddy, his boys are also in high spirits. “We are very positive and confident. We had a good Vijay Hazare campaign. So we are looking for a good season ahead. We are confident that we can qualify from this group.”

Whatmore feels a good contest is on the cards. “We know that they are a good team. We have had good tussles with them but never beat them. We would like to turn that around.” Kerala would be hoping to utilise home advantage. “In the short term that I’ve seen, there are result-oriented wickets here. This season, let’s see how it plays out.”

Hyderabad come into the game without their talisman and skipper Ambati Rayudu, who is on national duty. And his deputy feels that Rayudu’s absence would be felt. “We will definitely miss him because of the kind of experience and the kind of positivity that he brings to the team. But we are all working together and fighting for each other,” said Reddy.

His counterpart Sachin Baby wants to take a cautious approach going into the new season. “It is a long season and we have to take it one game at a time. It starts with Hyderabad”.

