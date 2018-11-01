Let the game begin

Home Sport Cricket

 The youngsters believe that India will win the game and bag the series cup.

The members of the Indian team arrive at the Sports Hub for a warm-up session on the eve of the final ODI between Indian and West indies  Vincent Pulickal

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first time cricketer Sanju Samson saw an international player was at Bangalore’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was an accidental meet-up, during a practice session. A 12-year-old Sanju was training and Robin Uthappa happened to walk past. Thrilled, Sanju went and met the player. Robin Uthappa gifted him a bat, which Sanju used to train with.

“Watching an international player is itself a motivation. It imparts a positive energy,” says the cricketer who believes that watching the players up close and their game can help the budding cricketing talents in the city. Sanju believes that there is immense scope for the city to play a permanent venue to cricket matches. “Unlike Kochi, where humidity is an issue, our stadium is open and airy. In the Last T20 match, the New Zealand players loved the feel of the ground. If we build a good turf, then ours will be a sought-after venue,” says Sanju.

Abi Biju and Abhishek J Nair

Equally upbeat about the prospects is cricket enthusiast K S Sabarinadhan MLA. “The Sports Hub is being regarded as one of the best upcoming venues. Ours can be elevated to the status of a permanent venue in the cricketing circuit. If we can have a continuous cricketing calendar, it will do good for the sport. Further, we are implementing the green protocol and it is our USP.

We don’t have extremities in climate and that is a big advantage. For someone who is a cricket enthusiast who loves playing the game and continues to watch it, the young MLA is a bit sad that he will miss the match this time. “I was there for the World Cup and also at T20 match,” he adds wistfully. He says that for upcoming players, such matches can do a lot of good. 

On cloud nine are Abi Biju and Abhishek J Nair, who will don the roles of ball boys at the ODI. The members of the under-16 state cricket team, the boys are overjoyed at the prospects of being in front lines and watching the match up close. Eager to pick up techniques and styles, the boys add that they are waiting to see the Indian team seal the title win.

“Such exposures can help us gain an insight and learn new techniques and styles. Moreover, we get to more tips and watching the game and the players up close is exciting,” says Abi Biju, a left-hand spinner who dreams to join the Indian team one day. “We get several insights into their batting, fielding and bowling techniques. Getting to watch games of international repute will help us hone our skills,” chips in Abhishek. The techie milieu is equally excited about the match.

 The youngsters believe that India will win the game and bag the series cup. “It is indeed a much-anticipated event. We have been waiting for such an event for long,” says Abdul Shukkoor, senior engineer, Ernst and Young and a cricketer. A bowler at the Trivandrum Cricket Club, Abdul is eagerly waiting for India to win the fifth and final ODI.

“It is going to be a different experience to watch the match live from the stadium, instead of watching on screen. I hope that we get to host more such international matches. If we get a place in the world map as the most preferred venue, then it will aid in the development of the sport with the addition of more facilities and training centres. It will be good for the aspiring cricketing talents,” he adds.

Sanju Samson

