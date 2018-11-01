Nuwan Zoysa ban thickens Sri Lanka corruption mess

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are worms crawling out of the can in Sri Lanka. After Sanath Jayasuriya, another big name has been charged by ICC for involvement in match-fixing and other corrupt practices: Nuwan Zoysa. The bowling coach of the national team has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect.

ICC has charged Zoysa with three counts of breaching the world cricket body’s Anti-Corruption Code. All of them are serious charges and the 40-year-old, who played 30 Tests and 95 ODIs from 1997 to 2007, has 14 days to reply. Till Wednesday evening, there was no response from Zoysa.

The first charge is a violation of Article 2.1.1. It means “he was party to an effort to fix or contrive or to otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of an international match”. The second is a breach of Article 2.1.4, which is “directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a player to breach Code Article 2.1.1”.

The third is a violation of Article 2.4.4, which is “failure to disclose to ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code”.

This is the latest in a series of corruption charges that have rocked Sri Lankan cricket of late.