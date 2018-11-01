Home Sport Cricket

Windies spinner Ashley Nurse ruled out of remainder of India tour

Published: 01st November 2018 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies' Ashley Nurse, right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Ambati Rayudu during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam, India. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Off-spinner Ashley Nurse was Thursday ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20 series against India, weakening further a West Indies outfit that struggled through the tour.

The 29-year-old Nurse picked up a niggle in his shoulder in the previous match in Mumbai and looked in discomfort, rendering him unavailable for the fifth and final ODI against India.

"He (Nurse) is ruled out for the entire tour. I wish him well. Hopefully, he can recover quickly for the next tour," West Indies skipper Jason Holder said at the toss. 

Nurse was seen using an arm-pouch to rest his shoulder on the team's arrival in the city for the last series' game.

After experiencing pain in the fourth game, Nurse was off the field for a while, only to come back and bowl a few more overs with great discomfort.

India lead the ODI series 2-1. They two sides next clash in a T20 series with the first match scheduled in Kolkata on Sunday.

