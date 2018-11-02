Home Sport Cricket

Fit-again Imam-ul-Haq returns to Pakistan ODI squad against New Zealand

Imam fractured his finger while fielding during the first Test against Australia last month and was sidelined for the second Test and the subsequent T20 series against the Aussies and New Zealand.

Published: 02nd November 2018 08:06 PM

Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq (Photo | Twitter/ @ICC)

By PTI

KARACHI: Fit-again Imam-ul-Haq was Friday included in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the One-Day series against New Zealand.

After undergoing a surgery on his injured finger, Imam returned to action on Friday in the semi-final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy One-Day tournament in Lahore.

Apart from Imam, they are no surprises in the squad that will play three ODIs against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Nov 7 and 9 and in Dubai on 11.

The national selectors have also included experienced all-rounder, Mohammad Hafeez in the ODI squad after he got a lucky break and was called up as the 18th player for the Tests against Australia.

Also recalled is left-arm pacer Junaid Khan, who was overlooked for the Australia series after getting a chance in one match in the Asia Cup and bowling well against Bangladesh.

Interestingly, Pakistan pace attack includes three left-armers but there is still no place for seasoned Mohammad Aamir, who has been told to continue playing domestic cricket and regain his form.

The ODI series is important for Pakistan as it languishes at seventh spot in the ICC ODI rankings and fared poorly in the Asia Cup held in UAE in September.

Pakistan ODI squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Khan Shinwari.

