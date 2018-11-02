Home Sport Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad trails Kerala by 494 runs; Sachin Baby, VA Jagadeesh hit tons

Hyderabad were one without loss at the end of one over as bad light brought an early end to the days play.

Kerala skipper Sachin Baby (Photo | Twitter/Sachin Baby)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Powered by the centuries of skipper Sachin Baby and V A Jagadeesh, Kerala amassed 495 for 6 declared in their first innings on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Hyderabad at the St Xavier's College Ground here on Friday.

For Kerala, who resumed second day at 231 for 4, the overnight pair Sachin and Jagadeesh smashed hundreds to put the home side to register a big first innings total of 495.

The duo added 182 runs in the 5th wicket partnership before Sachin left for 147 after registering his fourth first class hundred.

Even though Hyderabad managed to dismiss the next man Salman Nizar (8) in a quick succession, Jagadeesh continued his ride in the company of Akshay Chandran to pile up a big total.

Jagadeesh remained unbeaten on 113 while Akshay was undefeated on 48 as Kerala declared their fist innings.

Hyderabad were one without loss at the end of one over as bad light brought an early end to the days play.

Brief scores: Kerala 495/6 (declared) (Sachin baby 147, V A Jagadeesh 113 (not out); Saaketh 3/110) vs Hyderabad 1/0.

 

