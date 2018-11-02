Ranji Trophy: R Ashwin, M Mohammed help TN restrict MP to 393 after Rajat Patidar's 196 

By PTI

DINDIGUL (TN): Rajat Patidar missed out on a well-deserved double century by four runs, but helped Madhya Pradesh make 393 against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B Match here Friday.

Test spinner R Ashwin and paceman M Mohammed finished with four wickets each to help TN restrict Madhya Pradesh from posting a huge total.

The home team was zero for no loss in two overs at stumps on day two.

Resuming at the overnight score of 214 for 3, Patidar forged another useful partnership with Shubham Sharma (43) to put the team in a strong position.

However, things went awry after the exit of Sharma as they slid from 317 for 4 to 393 all out.

Shubham Sharma was snapped up by wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan off Rahil Shah's bowling following which Patidar and Yash Dubey (6) added 42 runs.

Patidar defied the Tamil Nadu bowlers like he did on Thursday. He slammed 17 fours and a six in his 406-ball knock. He fell caught behind off Mohammed's bowling.

Mohammed and Ashwin took over after the exit of Patidar to engineer a collapse.

Ashwin snapped the last three wickets to fall (Avesh Khan, Ishwar Pandey and Kuldeep Sen) to finish with 4 for 85 from 38.4 overs.

Mohammed ended with 4 for 98.

Tamil Nadu openers - Murali Vijay and Abhinav Mukund negotiated two overs from the MP bowlers before bad light ended play.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 393 in 157.4 overs (Rajat Patidar 196, Aryaman Vikram Birla 51, Naman Ojha 45, R Ashwin 4 for 85, M Mohammed 4 for 98) vs TN 0 for no loss.

At Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala 495 for 6 declared in 164 overs (Sachin Baby 147, V A Jagadeesh 113 not out, Jalaj Saxena 58, Sanju Samson 53, Saketh 3 for 110) vs Hyderabad 1 for no loss in 1 over.

At Amtar: Bengal 380 all out in 116.1 overs (Manoj Tiwary 55, Anustup Majumdar 52, Abhishek Kumar Raman 48, PP Jaswal 5 for 81, RR Dhawan 2 for 56) vs Himachal Pradesh 124 for 3 in 43 overs (A K Bains 79 batting, Ashoke Dinda 2 for 25).

At Vizag: Punjab 414 all out in 156.2 overs (Sanvir Singh 110, Mayank Markande 68 not out, Mandeep Singh 68, Shubman Gill 56, B Ayyappa 3 for 78, Karn Sharma 3 for 115) vs Andhra Pradesh 54 for 3 in 26 overs.