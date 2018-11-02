Home Sport Cricket

Ricardo Powell blames it on lack of exposure behind Windies defeat in fifth ODI against India

When India were decimating the West Indies, one man was watching proceedings with shock.

Published: 02nd November 2018 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

West Indies' Oshane Thomas, right, reacts as umpire Anil Chaudhary, left, signals a free-hit during the fifth and last one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. | AP

By Shan AS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When India were decimating the West Indies, one man was watching proceedings with shock. Ricardo Powell, former West Indies batsman, did not expect his team to go down in such tame manner.

“The first three matches and the last two games, the way they have played, it’s like chalk and cheese,” Powell told Express. He said much was expected from the team after they put up spirited efforts in the first few games.

“Sans a few like Marlon Samuels and Jason Holder, the rest are pretty young and not used to this kind of environment. They need to play these sorts of competitive games to improve.”

Powell said the problem that West Indies cricket faces is lack of exposure and match practice. “We’ve a domestic system in place, but we play domestic cricket for a maximum of three months. That’s not enough.” 

Kohli praises duo

India skipper Virat Kohli said the performance of Khaleel Ahmed and Ambati Rayudu were the takeaways from the ODI series. He said Khaleel adds variety as left-armer, while Rayudu has been performing well at No 4. Kohli added that Ravindra Jadeja has matured a lot over time and his presence adds balance to the side. Kohli added that MS Dhoni is an integral part of the squad and he was dropped from the T20 side to give space to Rishabh Pant.

Opportunity lost: Law

West Indies coach Stuart Law said his young players missed out on an opportunity to cement their places in the World Cup squad. However, he added that doors are not closed as matches against Bangladesh would also count. He lauded Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas, but added that the team did not play to their potential in the last two games.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp